"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: December 7, 2018

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Close To Me" – Ellie Goulding, Diplo, Swae Lee

"One Foot" – WALK THE MOON

"In The Meantime" – Spacehog

"The Middle" – Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey

"Natural" – Imagine Dragons

"Nervous" – Shawn Mendes

"This Feeling" – The Chainsmokers, Kelsea Ballerini

"Pynk" – Janelle Monae, Grimes

"High Hopes" – Panic! At The Disco

"Growing Pains" – Alessia Cara

"In My Blood" – Shawn Mendes

"Make Me Feel" – Janelle Monae

"Scars To Your Beautiful" – Alessia Cara

"Crazy, Classic, Life" – Janelle Monae

"A Little More" – Alessia Cara

"Fallin' All In You" – Shawn Mendes

"I Like That" – Janelle Monae

"All The Stars" – Kendrick Lamar, SZA