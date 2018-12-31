"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: December 31, 2018

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"What Are You Doing New Year's Eve?" – The Head and the Heart

"Never Be the Same" – Camila Cabello

"Guiding Light" – Mumford & Sons

"New Rules" – Dua Lipa

"The New Year" – Death Cab for Cutie

"Don't Wanna Fight" – Alabama Shakes

"Make Me Feel" – Janelle Monae

"1234" – Feist

"whoa (mind in awe)" – XXXTENTACION

"Hotline Bling" – Drake

"You're Gonna Go Far, Kid" – The Offspring

"Birds" – Coldplay

"Runnin' Down A Dream" – Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

"Something To Believe In" – Young the Giant

"Sit Next to Me" – Foster The People

"Love Don't Cost A Thing" – Jennifer Lopez

"Youngblood" – 5 Seconds of Summer