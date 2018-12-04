CBS News December 4, 2018, 9:09 AM

"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: December 3, 2018

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 25: Caleb Followill (L) and Nathan Followill of the band Kings of Leon perform On ABC's "Good Morning America" at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park on July 25, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Mike Coppola, Getty Images

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Home" – Phillip Phillips

"Scam" – Jamiroquai

"You're the World to Me" – David Gray

"Get Away" – George Ezra

"Manhattan" – Kings of Leon

"Mockingbird" – Rob Thomas

"The Hardest Part" – Coldplay

"Dear Theodosia" – Leslie Odom Jr., Lin-Manuel Miranda

"Trying Your Luck" – The Strokes

"What Is Life" – George Harrison

"I Found A Girl" – The Vamps

"Heavy Feet" – Local Natives

"Meant to Be" – Bebe Rexha, Florida Georgia Line

"Footprints" – Wayne Shorter

"Alexander Hamilton" – Original Broadway Cast of Hamilton

"All The Women I Am" – Reba McEntire

"Sideshow By The Seashore" - Luna

