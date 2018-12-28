"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: December 28, 2018

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Wake Up" – Arcade Fire

"My My My!" – Troye Sivan

"Are You Gonna Be My Girl" – Jet

"Superheroes" – The Script

"Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" – Mark Ronson, Miley Cyrus

"Baby Likes To Rock It" – The Tractors

"Don't Let Me Down" – The Chainsmokers, Daya

"High Horse" – Kacey Musgraves

"I Like It" – Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull

"Whatever It Takes" – Imagine Dragons

"1901" – Phoenix

"Your Love Is My Drug" – Kesha

"Ain't It Fun" – Paramore

"Seasons Of Love" – Rosario Dawson, Taye Diggs, Idina Menzel, Jesse L. Martin, Adam Pascal, Tracie Thoms, Anthony Rapp, Wilson Jermaine Heredia

"Light It Up" – Major Lazer, Nyla

"Get the Party Started" – P!nk

"thank u, next" – Ariana Grande

"Goodbye" – Jason Derulo, David Guetta, Nicki Minaj, Willy William