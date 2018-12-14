CBS News December 14, 2018, 9:22 AM

"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: December 14, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 09: Taylor Swift performs onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images For dcp)

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"New Rules" – Dua Lipa

"Dirty Paws" – Of Monsters and Men

"Sleeping Lessons" – The Shins

"Fly By Night" – Rush

"First" – Cold War Kids

"Us" – Regina Spektor

"Come" – Jain

"Honey Hush" – Foghat

"Half of My Heart" – John Mayer

"Autumn Love" – Death Cab for Cutie

"Hanging On for Hope" – The New Amsterdams

"Under the Sea / Flyers Drive" – The Fearless Flyers

"Blast off" – David Guetta, Kaz James

"One More Night" – Maroon 5

"Somebody That I Used To Know" – Gotye, Kimbra

"Suddenly I See" – KT Tunstall

"Look What You Made Me Do" – Taylor Swift

"Roundtable Rival" – Lindsey Stirling

"Sweet Emotion" - Aerosmith



