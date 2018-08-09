"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: August 9, 2018

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Space Age Love Song" – A Flock Of Seagulls

"Without You" – Parachute

"Hard Times" – Paramore

"Chemistry" – Arcade Fire

"The Writing's On The Wall" – OK Go

"Unbelievable" – EMF

"I Need Never Get Old" – Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

"You Can't Hurry Love" – The Supremes

"Push It" – Salt-N-Pepa

"Hey Look Ma, I Made It" – Panic! At The Disco

"24K Magic" – Bruno Mars

"Who Do You Love" – George Thorogood & The Destroyers

"All Together Now" – The Beatles

"Best Days Of Your Life" – Katie Herzig

"Fight For Me" – GAWVI, Lecrae

"Go For The Gold" – Rudenko, Aloe Blacc

"Thunder" – Imagine Dragons

"Good Day" – Luce