"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: August 29, 2018

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Tidal Wave" – Portugal. The Man

"All I Am" – Jess Glynne

"Not Enough Time" – INXS

"Don't Look Back In Anger" – Oasis

"Should I Stay or Should I Go" – The Clash

"Just Like A Pill" – P!nk

"We Take Care Of Our Own" – Bruce Springsteen

"You Send Me" – Aretha Franklin

"I Say A Little Prayer" – Aretha Franklin

"The Remedy (I Won't Worry)" – Jason Mraz

"Feel Good Inc" – Gorillaz

"Break Free" – Ariana Grande, Zedd

"Say Hey (I Love You)" – Michael Franti & Spearhead

"Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough" – Michael Jackson

"Ready To Run" – Dixie Chicks

"Run The World (Girls)" – Beyoncé

"Faster" – Janelle Monae

"High and Low" – Empire of the Sun

