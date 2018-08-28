CBS News August 28, 2018, 9:17 AM

"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: August 28, 2018

Taylor Swift performs "Out of the Woods" at the 58th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S. on February 15, 2016.

Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"I Need A Dollar" – Aloe Blacc

"Crazy Little Thing Called Love" – Queen

"Standing Still" – Jewel

"Ring Of Fire" – Social Distortion

"Look What You Made Me Do" – Taylor Swift

"Better Now" – Post Malone

"Delicate" – Taylor Swift

"You Get What You Give" – New Radicals

"Can't Stop" – Red Hot Chili Peppers

"Roses" – Chainsmokers, ROZES

"Say My Name" – Destiny's Child

"In My Feelings" – Drake

"Pompeii" – Bastille

"Go Let It Out" – Oasis

"House Of Gold" – Twenty One Pilots

"The Middle" – Jimmy Eat World

"Larger Than Life" – Backstreet Boys

"There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back" – Shawn Mendes

"HandClap" – Fitz and the Tantrums

"Never Be The Same" – Camila Cabello

"Move On Up" – Curtis Mayfield

