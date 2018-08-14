"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: August 14, 2018

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Here Comes Your Man" – Pixies

"Dynamite" – Taio Cruz

"Flowers In The Window" – Travis

"Somewhere Only We Know" – Keane

"Soul Man" – Sam & Dave

"Born Slippy" – Albert Hammond, Jr.

"Sunrise" – Kygo, Jason Walker

"Footloose" – Kenny Loggins

"The Rising" – Bruce Springsteen

"My Hero" – Foo Fighters

"New Shoes" – Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings

"KICK" – INXS

"Right Back Where We Started From" – Maxine Nightingale

"Hey Girl" – Lady Gaga, Florence Welch

"The Sound Of Sunshine" – Michael Franti & Spearhead

"Good As Hell" – Lizzo

"A Good Night" – John Legend, BloodPop

"Simply Irresistible" – Robert Palmer

"Up All Night" – Beck