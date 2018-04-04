"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: April 4, 2018

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology) – Marvin Gaye

"Ashes To Ashes" – David Bowie

"In The Air" – Ten Fé

"Don't Speak" – No Doubt

"Waiting For You" – Grizfolk

"Glory" – Common, John Legend

"Pride (In The Name Of Love)" – U2

"Handle With Care" – Traveling Wilburys

"Mess Is Mine" – Vance Joy

"Rust To Gold" – Council

"There Will Be Time" – Mumford & Sons

"Love Will Tear Us Apart" – Joy Division

"Keep On Pushing" – The Impressions

"Living For The City" – Stevie Wonder

"Everyday People" – Sly & The Family Stone

"I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free" – Nina Simone

"Say It Loud – I'm Black And I'm Proud" – James Brown

"Lovely Day" – Bill Withers