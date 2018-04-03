"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: April 3, 2018

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Such Great Heights" – The Postal Service

"Dark Days" – The Postal Service

"Lost!" – Coldplay

"Use Somebody" – Kings Of Leon

"Sucker" – Future Thieves

"Wake up Everybody" – Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes

"Come Home" – CHAPPO

"Delicate" – Taylor Swift

"Why I Sing The Blues" – B.B. King

"Shape Of You" – Ed Sheeran

"HandClap" – Fitz and The Tantrums

"Young Blood" – The Naked and Famous

"Come Together" – The Beatles

"Why Can't We Be Friends?" – War

"We Shall Not Be Moved" – Mavis Staples

"Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler) – Marvin Gaye

"Leaveau Dirge " – Trombone Shorty

"The Rubberband Man" – The Spinners