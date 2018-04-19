CBS News April 19, 2018, 9:15 AM

"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: April 19, 2018

"Everybody (Backstreet's Back)" – Backstreet Boys

"Sign 'O' The Times" – Prince

"Get Outta My Way" – Kylie Minogue

"Got To Give It Up" – Marvin Gaye

"Irreplaceable" – Beyoncé

"Diamonds" – Rihanna

"Finesse" – Bruno Mars

"Counting Stars" – OneRepublic

"You're My Best Friend" – Queen

"Glamorous" – Fergie, Ludacris

"Love Myself" – Hailee Steinfeld

"All The Small Things" – blink-182

"Learn To Fly" Foo Fighters

"Confident" – Demi Lovato

"Parents Just Don't Understand" – DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince

"Closer" – The Chainsmokers

"A Little Less Conversation" – Elvis Presley

"Float On" – Modest Mouse

