"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: April 19, 2018

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Everybody (Backstreet's Back)" – Backstreet Boys

"Sign 'O' The Times" – Prince

"Get Outta My Way" – Kylie Minogue

"Got To Give It Up" – Marvin Gaye

"Irreplaceable" – Beyoncé

"Diamonds" – Rihanna

"Finesse" – Bruno Mars

"Counting Stars" – OneRepublic

"You're My Best Friend" – Queen

"Glamorous" – Fergie, Ludacris

"Love Myself" – Hailee Steinfeld

"All The Small Things" – blink-182

"Learn To Fly" Foo Fighters

"Confident" – Demi Lovato

"Parents Just Don't Understand" – DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince

"Closer" – The Chainsmokers

"A Little Less Conversation" – Elvis Presley

"Float On" – Modest Mouse