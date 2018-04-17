"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: April 17, 2018

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Nasty" – Janet Jackson

"Make Way" – Aloe Blacc

"Money On My Mind" – Sam Smith

"Taxman" – The Beatles

"Stuck In The Middle With You" – Stealers Wheel

"Better Than" – John Butler Trio

"Better" – Regina Spektor

"In Between Days" – The Cure

"The Cure" – Lady Gaga

"Waiting For Tonight" – Jennifer Lopez

"I Feel It All" – Feist

"If I Had $1,000,000" – Barenaked Ladies

"Work It" – Missy Elliott

"Escapade" – Janet Jackson

"It's Your Thing" – The Isley Brothers

"Jenny From The Block" – Jennifer Lopez

"Danke Shoen" – Wayne Newton

"Glory Days" – Bruce Springsteen

"Have A Nice Day" – Stereophonics