CBS News April 12, 2018, 9:37 AM

"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: April 12, 2018

CLEVELAND, OH - APRIL 18: Musician John Mayer performs a Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble song a onstage during the 30th Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Public Hall on April 18, 2015 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Mike Coppola, Getty Images

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Losing Sleep" – Chris Young

"Feels Like Summer" – Weezer

"What You Know" – Two Door Cinema Club

"Hate That You Know Me" – Bleachers

"Home" – Phillip Phillips

"Stockholm" – Atlas Genius

"My House" – Flo Rida

"Yellow" – Coldplay

"Sure and Certain" – Jimmy Eat World

"Harlem Blues" – Jimmy Eat World

"Back to You" – John Mayer

"Get Off Of My Cloud" – The Rolling Stones

"The Sunshine Of Your Youth" – Cheerleader

"Paradise" – George Ezra

"I Wan'na Be Like You (The Monkey Song)" – Louis Prima

"Take The 'A' Train" – Ella Fitzgerald, Duke Ellington

"Angel Of Harlem" – U2

"Color" – Carly Pearce

"Build Me Up Buttercup" – The Foundations

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

More CBS This Morning

Latest from CBS News