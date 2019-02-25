CBS San Francisco news crew robbed, security guard shot

Oakland, Calif. — A CBS San Francisco news crew covering the Oakland teachers' strike was robbed of a camera and tripod by an armed suspect, who then shot their security guard before fleeing Sunday evening, the station reports.

The station's reporter Joe Vazquez and photographer John Anglin were gathering interviews for the strike at the Oakland Library when the suspect robbed them of their equipment.

The news crew was outside their news van when a car pulled up. The driver got out of the car and pulled a gun on the crew, demanding their camera. The crew surrendered the equipment and then began walking back to the van.

The suspect then shot the security guard, Matt Meredith, in the upper leg. He was taken to the hospital, but his condition wasn't immediately known. The suspect fled the scene and remains at large.

Vazquez and Anglin were said to be OK, but understandably shaken up. Oakland police were currently investigating.

Vazquez documented the incident on Twitter as it unfolded.

Thank you, friends, for your well wishes. Our guard was shot today in Oakland while we were on assignment covering the Oakland teachers strike. We believe his wounds are not life threatening, thank God. Photographer John Anglin was robbed at gunpoint. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/TP225CUJNQ — Joe Vazquez (@joenewsman) February 25, 2019

Vazquez tweeted the photographer is a retired officer and apparently "got some shots off at the robber."