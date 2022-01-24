CBS News Streaming Network launches from new studio with new programming

CBS News and Stations on Monday unveiled its reimagined and rebranded streaming news service, it was announced by Neeraj Khemlani and Wendy McMahon, presidents and co-heads of CBS News and Stations.

This enhanced direct-to-consumer streaming network brings together national and local live news along with content from CBS News' iconic programs. The new service will showcase CBS News' original reporting and exquisite storytelling, featuring some of the most well-known anchors and journalists throughout the organization, new primetime programs, and a new state-of-the-art studio in the CBS Broadcast Center in New York.

CBS News' Vladimir Duthiers and Ann-Marie Green. Mary Kouw

The CBS News Streaming Network delivers live national streams, 13 local streams – including a new CBS News Miami Streaming channel launching today – and content from programs like 60 Minutes, 48 Hours, CBS Sunday Morning, Face The Nation with Margaret Brennan, the CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell , CBS Mornings, and CBS Saturday Morning. CBS News Streaming (formerly known as CBSN) is available on more than 30 platforms across mobile, desktop, connected TVs for free.

"We're unlocking the power of CBS News – streaming the best of our reporting and storytelling on television to viewers everywhere," said Khemlani. "From up-to-the-minute reporting from our new live news desk, signature interviews by Gayle King and Norah O'Donnell, adventures on CBS Sunday Morning and 60 Minutes, true crime on 48 Hours – and reporting out of Washington to Kyiv to Beijing – we're delivering a 24/7 experience with quality journalism from the best news brands in the business."

CBS News' early commitment to streaming has drawn a significant audience, across national and local streaming channels delivering more than 1 billion streams for the second year in a row in 2021. CBS Stations local streams increased a dramatic 37% from 2020, delivering the highest local streams in history.

"CBS News and Stations' local streaming channels are growing at a rapid pace and will continue this year through the significant expansion of coverage in all of our markets, giving us an additional 15,000 hours of live local news per year by the end of 2022," said McMahon. "Our commitment reflects the relevance and importance of local news to audiences across the country. We are excited to launch CBS News Miami today and look forward to completing the rollout of our local streaming channels later this year when we debut CBS News Detroit. Unifying our brands and newsgathering resources positions us to deliver the best local-to-national-to global streaming news experience to our consumers however they want to watch."

CBS News National Streaming Network

Throughout the day, the CBS News Streaming Network will air live daily newscasts of up-to-the minute news. Anchors Vladimir Duthiers, Anne-Marie Green, Tanya Rivero, Lana Zak, and Elaine Quijano will now, for the first time, be joined by Tony Dokoupil, co-host of CBS Mornings; Michelle Miller, Jeff Glor and Dana Jacobson from CBS Saturday Mornings; Jericka Duncan, anchor of CBS Weekend News and CBS News national correspondent; and correspondents from across the Network.

CBS News' Vladimir Duthiers Mary Kouw

The evening lineup kicks off at 6:00 PM, ET with the nightly political program Red and Blue now drawing upon CBS News' Washington team of anchors and correspondents including Margaret Brennan, Major Garrett, Nancy Cordes, Weijia Jiang, Ed O'Keefe, Nicole Killion, Scott MacFarlane, Jeff Pegues, Catherine Herridge, Jan Crawford, David Martin, Errol Barnett, Christina Ruffini, Ben Tracy, and the newest member of the team, Robert Costa.

At 7:00 PM, ET, the CBS News Streaming Network will deliver a live prime time news hour, recapping all of the top stories of the day and leveraging our New York headquarters and Washington and Los Angeles bureaus. Beginning at 8:00 PM, ET the stream will present content from CBS News' flagship broadcasts including 60 MINUTES and 48 HOURS as well as original programs Person-To-Person With Norah O'Donnell, Eye On America, and a new documentary slate under the historic CBS Reports banner, the first one anchored by Gayle King. At 10:00 PM, ET, the CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell will air in its entirety.

The new streaming network will also offer a fresh new lineup of daytime programming such as Here Comes The Sun with Tracy Smith and Lee Cowan from CBS Sunday Morning, as well as inspiring franchises, The Uplift anchored by Tony Dokoupil and On The Road.