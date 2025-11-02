Watch CBS News
Trump deportation program divides Americans along party lines, most feel ICE shouldn't wear masks, poll finds

The Trump administration's deportation program has divided Americans in recent months, marked by consistently strong backing from Republicans and MAGA Republicans, in particular, and less so among others. Earlier in President Trump's term, it had larger majority approval, but since mid-summer, the program has hovered around more even division. Its approval is a bit higher today than last month.

14.png
15.png

Part of the rationale for people supporting or opposing it has been their perception of who is being targeted for deportation. 

When Americans think criminals are being prioritized, they're far more likely to back the program. That perception, too, is divided.

16.png

Specifically, of late, slightly more than half the country feels ICE is being too tough in detaining and stopping people, more so than not tough enough. And a majority feel ICE officers should not be allowed to wear masks while on duty.

There are some — about a quarter — who approve of the deportation program and who don't think ICE should be allowed to wear masks.

17.png
18.png

More broadly, a majority of Americans think Mr. Trump's policies are making migrant crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border go down, and those who do largely approve of the administration's deportation program, perhaps indicating that the two are connected in their minds in gauging the overall approach to immigration.

19.png

This CBS News/YouGov survey was conducted with a nationally representative sample of 2,124 U.S. adults interviewed between October 29-31, 2025. The sample was weighted to be representative of adults nationwide according to gender, age, race, and education, based on the U.S. Census American Community Survey and Current Population Survey, as well as 2024 presidential vote. The margin of error is ±2.6 points.


