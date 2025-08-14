CBS News poll finds tipping expectations have grown

To tip or not to tip: That is David Sedaris' question

A sizable two-thirds of Americans said they felt expectations for tipping had grown over recent years.

Tipping, in their minds, can do or show a few different things, and for many it depends on the situation. Some see it as a way to show appreciation or help compensate people for services. (Older Americans were a little more likely to say this, as were people who said they work in a job where it might be expected.)

But there are others who generally see it more as an added cost, making them pay extra.

When people did think it was becoming more prevalent, few of them thought that was a good thing.

That may at least partly be a function of the fact that over recent years, in so many other polls and across many income levels, Americans have said that prices and costs had become a concern.

This CBS News/YouGov survey was conducted with a nationally representative sample of 2,443 U.S. adults interviewed between July 23-28, 2025. The sample was weighted to be representative of adults nationwide according to gender, age, race, and education, based on the U.S. Census American Community Survey and Current Population Survey, as well as 2024 presidential vote. The margin of error is ±2.4 points.