"CBS Mornings" reading group discussion guide for "A New Earth: Awakening to Your Life's Purpose," Oprah's book club pick

In Chapter One, Tolle discusses the reasons for reading A New Earth and what leads people toward awakening. He writes: "For some, it may have begun through loss or suffering; for others, through coming into contact with a spiritual teacher or teaching, through reading The Power of Now or some other spiritually alive and therefore transformational book." Discuss why you decided to read this book and seek spiritual awakening. What led you to want it? Do you think you were already on the path when you began reading A New Earth? How did the book help you with your enlightenment?

Discuss the following passage: "If the structures of the human mind remain unchanged, we will always end up re-creating fundamentally the same world, the same evils, the same dysfunction" (p. 22). Do you agree with this statement? What changes does Tolle argue for? What can humans do as a people to make change happen? What can you do as an individual?

Why does Tolle tell the story of "The Lost Ring" in Chapter Two? Have you ever felt as the woman in the story feels? Why does Tolle teach the importance of disassociating ourselves from our physical possessions? Why do you think people are so quick to identify so closely with their possessions? How can we stop? Why should we stop?

On page 52, Tolle discusses the importance of feeling the inner body. He says we should "Make a habit of feeling the inner body as often as you can." Why is this so important to do? How is your inner body different from your outer body? What can we learn from our inner bodies?

In Chapter Three, Tolle delves into "Reactivity and Grievances." Discuss a grievance you've had with someone. Have you let go of it? How or why not? Why is it so important to let go of grievances? How does holding on to grievances damage your ego?

In what outward behaviors does your ego manifest itself—pride, superiority, or criticism? Examine the outward face of your ego. How can you conquer these issues and let go of them? Now consider the internal manifestations of your ego. What are you holding on to? How can you try to let go? Discuss.

"In Zen they say: 'Don't seek the truth. Just cease to cherish opinions'" (p. 121). What does this statement mean to you? How can you practice this in your own life? What other sayings or thoughts help you to see beyond your own mind and get beyond your ego?

What unconscious assumptions (e.g., "Nobody respects me" or "I don't deserve love") have you had to fight against? Have you been able to conquer these assumptions? How? Are there any you are still trying to conquer? Why are some harder than others? Why is it so important to get unconscious assumptions out of our minds?

Discuss the parable of "Carrying the Past" on page 139. What does the story mean? How does it relate to the larger themes in this book? Are you carrying baggage from your past? How can you unload it? If you have unloaded past baggage, explain to the group how you managed it.

What is Tolle saying when he writes about the pain-body? How does the pain-body manifest itself in you? How can you break free from it? How is the pain-body stifling to spiritual growth and awakening?

How have the lessons in this book helped you to identify who you truly are? How can you expunge negativity and unhappiness to find your true self? What techniques have you tried? What has worked and what hasn't? Discuss with the group.

How is your true identity different from your inner purpose? How can you find your inner purpose? What in this book has helped you uncover it? Do you feel that you have reached an awakening? What more do you have to work on? Discuss ways to help one another reach the awakening you seek.