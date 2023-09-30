CBS Mornings Deals: This toenail clipper rotates 180 degrees. And it's on sale for 40% off
This week on "CBS Saturday Morning" lifestyle expert Ashley Bellman discussed deals on items that may make your life easier -- all at exclusive discounts. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.
Disclaimer: CBS earns commissions on purchases made through CBSDeals.com. Deals available for a limited time and while quantities last. Prices may change from the date of publication.
ClipperPro Toenail Clipper: Save 40%
The ClipperPro toenail clipper was designed and patented by orthopedic surgeons. It is equipped with 180-degree rotating stainless steel blades so you can use it to trim your toenails at just about any angle. ClipperPro promises to reduce pressure on your thumb joint, using the strength of your palm grip instead.
Normally priced at $59.99, get it now at CBSDeals.com for 40% off, only $35.99.
Better Not Younger haircare: Save 51%
Our hair becomes drier and more delicate over time. Better Not Younger products may help restore aging hair by supporting scalp health and increasing fullness, shine and smoothness in hair strands. Options include shampoos and conditioners, scalp cleansers, brow enhancers and more.
Normally priced at $36 - $84, get it now at CBSDeals.com for up to 51% off, only $20 - $42.
Handheld Hydrating Facial Device by Vanity Planet: Save 40%
The Vanity Planet Outlines Collection handheld hydrating facial device may deep clean your face by removing debris from pores and unclogging build-up on the uppermost layer of your skin. The device may improve skin texture with oxygenating micro bubbles that extract dead skin cells, revealing smoother, softer skin.
Normally priced at $49.99, get it now at CBSDeals.com for 40% off, only $29.99.
ID Defender Large Premium Stamp 3-Pack Roller Kit: Save 48%
ID Defender promises to effectively mask your personal information, making it harder for prying eyes to read. Use ID Defender on bills, mail, packages, prescription bottles and more before disposal. The updated design features new colors: blue, turquoise, pink and purple.
Normally priced at $47.97, get it now at CBSDeals.com for 48% off, only $24.97.
More content from CBS Essentials
- Exclusive discounts from CBS Mornings Deals
- CBS Mornings Deals: This cast-aluminum griddle pan is 50% off
- CBS Mornings Deals: Get two tiki-inspired Bluetooth speakers for the price of one
- CBS Mornings Deals: Get a three-piece luggage set for 71% off
- CBS Mornings Deals: Weekend bags, on-the-go earphones and more
- CBS Mornings Deals: Get gourmet sauces for 30% off
- CBS Mornings Deals: This bedding accessory is 40% off
for more features.