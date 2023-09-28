CBS Mornings Deals: Get this inflatable pumpkin decoration for 31% off

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Where to get the latest CBS Mornings Deals

Where to get the latest CBS Mornings Deals

Sporticulture via CBS Deals

This week on "CBS Mornings" lifestyle expert Gayle Bass discussed deals on items that might make your life easier -- all at exclusive discounts. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.

Disclaimer: CBS earns commissions on purchases made through CBSDeals.com. Deals available for a limited time and while quantities last. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Calming Heat Weighted Massaging Heating Pad Deluxe XXL By Sharper Image

Sharper Image via CBS Deals

This five-pound weighted massage pad can provide heat and vibration. It features weighted clay beads. It's on sale for 35% off.

Calming Heat Weighted Massaging Heating Pad Deluxe XXL By Sharper Image, $58 (regularly $90)

Tenikle PRO Octopus Tripod Mount

Tenikle via CBS Deals

Tenikle PRO is a flexible mount featuring a universal phone clip and suction cups. It's on sale at CBS Deals for 33% off.

Tenikle PRO Octopus Tripod Mount, $23 (regularly $35)

Black Professional Instant-Read Stainless Steel Digital Meat and Poultry Thermometer by 1947Kitchen

1947Kitchen via CBS Deals

This digital thermometer is designed to provide a temperature reading within four to seven seconds. It features a stainless-steel foldaway probe. It's on sale for 33% off.

Black Professional Instant-Read Stainless Steel Digital Meat and Poultry Thermometer by 1947Kitchen, $10 (regularly $15)

NFL & NCAA Inflatable Jack-O'-Helmet by Sporticulture

Sporticulture via CBS Deals

This four-foot-tall inflatable pumpkin features a jack-o'-lantern face and a logo graphic helmet of your choosing. It can be illuminated with internal LED lights, and deflated for storage. The weather-resistant decoration comes with tie-down ropes and stakes. Get it now for 31% off.

NFL & NCAA Inflatable Jack-O'-Helmet by Sporticulture, $90 (regularly $130)

More content from CBS Essentials