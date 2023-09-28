CBS Mornings Deals: Get this inflatable pumpkin decoration for 31% off
This week on "CBS Mornings" lifestyle expert Gayle Bass discussed deals on items that might make your life easier -- all at exclusive discounts. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.
Disclaimer: CBS earns commissions on purchases made through CBSDeals.com. Deals available for a limited time and while quantities last. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Calming Heat Weighted Massaging Heating Pad Deluxe XXL By Sharper Image
This five-pound weighted massage pad can provide heat and vibration. It features weighted clay beads. It's on sale for 35% off.
Calming Heat Weighted Massaging Heating Pad Deluxe XXL By Sharper Image, $58 (regularly $90)
Tenikle PRO Octopus Tripod Mount
Tenikle PRO is a flexible mount featuring a universal phone clip and suction cups. It's on sale at CBS Deals for 33% off.
Tenikle PRO Octopus Tripod Mount, $23 (regularly $35)
Black Professional Instant-Read Stainless Steel Digital Meat and Poultry Thermometer by 1947Kitchen
This digital thermometer is designed to provide a temperature reading within four to seven seconds. It features a stainless-steel foldaway probe. It's on sale for 33% off.
Black Professional Instant-Read Stainless Steel Digital Meat and Poultry Thermometer by 1947Kitchen, $10 (regularly $15)
NFL & NCAA Inflatable Jack-O'-Helmet by Sporticulture
This four-foot-tall inflatable pumpkin features a jack-o'-lantern face and a logo graphic helmet of your choosing. It can be illuminated with internal LED lights, and deflated for storage. The weather-resistant decoration comes with tie-down ropes and stakes. Get it now for 31% off.
NFL & NCAA Inflatable Jack-O'-Helmet by Sporticulture, $90 (regularly $130)
More content from CBS Essentials
- Exclusive discounts from CBS Mornings Deals
- CBS Mornings Deals: This cast-aluminum griddle pan is 50% off
- CBS Mornings Deals: Get two tiki-inspired Bluetooth speakers for the price of one
- CBS Mornings Deals: Get a three-piece luggage set for 71% off
- CBS Mornings Deals: Weekend bags, on-the-go earphones and more
- CBS Mornings Deals: Get gourmet sauces for 30% off
- CBS Mornings Deals: This bedding accessory is 40% off
for more features.