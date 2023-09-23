CBS Mornings Deals: Get a weather alert radio for 31% off
This week on "CBS Saturday Morning" lifestyle expert Ashley Bellman discussed deals on items that might make your life easier -- all at exclusive discounts. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.
ETON Sidekick
The Sidekick is a rechargeable weather alert radio that features solar-powered charging and Bluetooth technology. It's on sale for 31% off at CBS Deals.
ETON Sidekick, $90 (regularly $130)
WonderSkin
WonderSkin's Lip Stain Super Set includes a 3-in-1 lip scrub, a lip stain, the brand's Clear Shine Top Gloss and WonderSkin's Triple Action Remover. It's on sale for up to 40% off.
WonderSkin, $9 and up (regularly $15 and up)
Santa's Workshop Inc
This 14-inch wooden nutcracker is hand-painted to show off your school spirit. Choose from a variety of schools. Get it on sale now for 39% off.
Santa's Workshop Inc, $43 (regularly $70)
Calming Heat By Sharper Image
This heating pad features three heat settings, three massaging vibrations and three lumbar intensities. Get it on sale now for 25% off.
Calming Heat By Sharper Image, $45 (regularly $60)
