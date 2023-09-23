Watch CBS News

CBS Mornings Deals: Get a weather alert radio for 31% off

By Lily Rose

Where to get the latest CBS Mornings Deals
Exclusive discounts from CBS Mornings Deals 03:57
This week on "CBS Saturday Morning" lifestyle expert Ashley Bellman discussed deals on items that might make your life easier -- all at exclusive discounts. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.

Deals available for a limited time and while quantities last. Prices may change from the date of publication.

ETON Sidekick

The Sidekick is a rechargeable weather alert radio that features solar-powered charging and Bluetooth technology. It's on sale for 31% off at CBS Deals. 

ETON Sidekick, $90 (regularly $130)

$90 at CBS Deals

WonderSkin

WonderSkin's Lip Stain Super Set includes a 3-in-1 lip scrub, a lip stain, the brand's Clear Shine Top Gloss and WonderSkin's Triple Action Remover. It's on sale for up to 40% off. 

WonderSkin, $9 and up (regularly $15 and up)

$9 and up at CBS Deals

Santa's Workshop Inc

This 14-inch wooden nutcracker is hand-painted to show off your school spirit. Choose from a variety of schools. Get it on sale now for 39% off. 

Santa's Workshop Inc, $43 (regularly $70)

$43 at CBS Deals

Calming Heat By Sharper Image

This heating pad features three heat settings, three massaging vibrations and three lumbar intensities. Get it on sale now for 25% off. 

Calming Heat By Sharper Image, $45 (regularly $60)

$45 at CBS Deals

Lily Rose

First published on September 23, 2023 / 9:03 AM

