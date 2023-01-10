CBS Mornings Deals: A compact tiki speaker and an electric spice grinder that could become your next everyday essentials

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Where to get the latest CBS Mornings Deals

Where to get the latest CBS Mornings Deals

This week on "CBS Mornings," chief technologist from Good Housekeeping, Rachel Rothman, discussed deals on items that could just become your next everyday essentials. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text CBS to 65000 to take advantage of them today.

CBS earns commissions on purchases made through CBSDeals.com.

FinaMill Salt & Pepper Deluxe Set Sage

The electric FinaMill is designed to grind whole spices of all shapes and sizes. Its modern design and different types of grinding mechanisms could elevate the cooking experience. It was featured in the 2022 Oprah's Favorite Things holiday gifts list.

Was priced at $55.00, offered on CBSDeals.com for $35.75

Limitless PowerPro 5-Device Charger

Charge up to five devices quickly using the Limitless PowerPro 5-Device Charger. The device is designed to eliminate the clutter of extension cords and power strips by using a single wall outlet. The grounded AC outlets include 1,280 joules of surge protection to try and protect electronics from dangerous bursts, spikes and surges. The charger also has a 20-watt USB-C port to quickly charge devices.

Was priced at $59.99, offered on CBSDeals.com for $24.99

TikiTunes Pro Portable Bluetooth 10-Watt Speaker With LED Flame Light

This portable water-resistant speaker could provide an elevated listening experience. The combination of an LED flame light and Bluetooth capabilities makes it easy to bring music anywhere you'd like.

Was priced at $79.99, offered on CBSDeals.com for $54.39