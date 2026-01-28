CBS Boise chief meteorologist Roland Steadham killed in Idaho plane crash

Roland Steadham, the chief meteorologist at CBS Boise affiliate KBOI, died in a small plane crash on Tuesday, his employer confirmed.

The station reported that Steadham and one other person were aboard a plane that crashed into the Payette River near Emmett, Idaho. KBOI said that Steadham was an "accomplished pilot" and operated a small aircraft out of the Emmett Municipal Airport.

Steadham was a commercially licensed pilot and avid skydiver, according to his KBOI biography. His biography notes that he had "logged over 3,000 hours flying everything from competition aerobatics to twin-engine jets and gliders."

The plane appeared to have clipped a power line before crashing into the icy river, the Gem County Sheriff's Office said. The crash was reported at 10:58 a.m. Tuesday, the office said. Both occupants were fatally injured in the crash, the office said.

The other occupant of the plane has not been publicly identified. KBOI and the sheriff's office did not specify if Steadham was piloting the plane at the time of the crash.

Steadham is survived by his wife, Erin, his six children, and his grandchildren, according to KBOI.

Steadham was a meteorologist for 35 years, won multiple awards during his career and "trained countless Meteorologists who continue to inform the public across the country," according to his KBOI biography, He was previously the chief meteorologist at CBS affiliate KUTV in Salt Lake City from 2005 to 2009, and had degrees from Brigham Young University and the University of Utah.

Steadham was also an avid hiker and animal lover who would sometimes bring his dog to the station to watch his forecasts.

"Our community won't be the same without him," KBOI said.

CBS News senior national weather correspondent Rob Marciano said he had known Steadham for over 20 years and remembered him as "a great guy, a total pro, and a gentleman."

"This is such sad and shocking news for the weather community," Marciano said.