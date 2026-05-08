Ohio deputy who fatally shot Black man entering his grandmother's house is convicted of reckless homicide

A former sheriff's deputy was found guilty of reckless homicide at trial Thursday for shooting a Black man who was bringing sandwiches to his grandmother's house.

The killing of Casey Goodson Jr. by Jason Meade in December 2020 had provoked outrage in Ohio.

Trial jurors said they couldn't agree on the more serious charge of murder, prompting the judge to declare a mistrial on that count.

Meade, who is White, said his shooting of Goodson — five times in the back and once in the side — was justified because he saw the 23-year-old holding a gun and turning toward him in the doorway of the house in Columbus. But no one else testified they saw Goodson holding the gun he was licensed to carry, and no cameras recorded the shooting.

This was Meade's second murder trial after the first one ended in a mistrial two years ago. He is now the second White law enforcement officer to be convicted in the killing of a Black man in the state since the 2020 killing of George Floyd in Minnesota sparked national protests.

Tamala Payne, Goodson's mother, said the guilty verdict gives her family closure and peace. She previously told CBS News that she believed her son had been "murdered in cold blood."

Tamala Payne covers her ears during opening statements in the retrial of former Franklin County Deputy Jason Meade on Thursday, April 23, 2026. Doral Chenoweth / AP

"I'm happy, I'm sad and I'm everywhere," Payne told CBS affiliate WBNS. She said that to have Meade "convicted of something is still a great feeling."

Meade had testified in the first trial that he pursued Goodson after the man waved a gun at him as they passed each other in their vehicles. According to his family and prosecutors, Goodson was holding a bag of Subway sandwiches in one hand and his keys in the other, and was listening to music through earbuds when he was killed.

Meade did not take the stand at his second trial.

Prosecutors also said the evidence suggests the gun wasn't in his hands, but in a flimsy holder under his belt. They added it was found under his body, its safety mechanism still engaged, as Goodson laid mortally wounded on the kitchen floor of his grandmother's house.

Meade, now 47, retired from the Franklin County Sheriff's Department in 2021. He's also a Baptist pastor. His attorney cited Meade's oral and written accounts of what happened, and said the shooting was justified.

Former sheriff's deputy Jason Meade stands during closing arguments of his retrial on Wednesday, May 6, 2026. Doral Chenoweth / AP

Ohio law defines murder as the purposeful causing of a death, while the lesser charge of reckless murder means the defendant acted recklessly in causing a death. The former is punishable by up to life in prison, while the latter carries a maximum prison sentence of five years.

Judge David Young set sentencing for July 16.

Prosecutors said they were pleased with the guilty verdict on the reckless homicide charge and haven't decided yet whether to pursue a third trial on the murder charge — something Payne said she would like to see happen.

"Knowing that in the first trial, nine jurors wanted to convict him of murder, and (in) this trial, 10 jurors wanted to convict him of murder, there's an overwhelming number of folks who hear this case and they understand that this was murder," Sean Walton, the attorney for the Payne family, told WBNS.

Defense attorneys Mark Collins and Kaitlyn Stephens did not address the media afterward.

Following the verdict, Brian Steel, president and chief executive of the Fraternal Order of Police Capital City Lodge #9, said he respects the jury but was "disappointed" with the decision. He said he hopes the prosecutor's office does not seek a retrial on the murder charge.

"This was long six years drawn out. This is the second trial. I hope they're for the sake of not only the Meade family, the Goodson family and the community, I hope we don't try to do a third trial on this murder charge," Steel said.

Casey Goodson Jr. Family Photo/Courtesy of Attorney Sean Walton via AP

Christopher Corne was driving nearby that day and testified for the prosecution at both trials. He said Goodson seemed to be dancing and singing in his truck shortly before the shooting. He also testified during the first trial that he did not see a gun in Goodson's hand.

Columbus police Officer Samuel Rippey testified at the second trial that while he was administering emergency treatment to Goodson, he saw the gun, with an extended magazine, lying on the floor.

Goodson's death provoked public outrage in Ohio as the killings of Black people by White officers increased demands for police reform following the killing of Floyd by a White police officer in Minneapolis.

Banners were hung from highway overpasses in Columbus, carrying messages such as "Justice for Casey Goodson Jr." and "Convict Murderer Meade." The judge ordered the banners taken down during the trial.

Previous Ohio prosecutions in such cases led to only one conviction — that of Columbus police officer Adam Coy, who was indicted on charges including murder in the 2020 killing of Andre Hill.