CBS/AP November 21, 2017, 8:44 AM

Woman dies after deer ricochets off car, strikes her windshield

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Authorities say a western Michigan woman died after a car hit a deer, it flew into the air and struck the windshield of her vehicle.

Kent County sheriff's officials say 49-year-old Susan Fries of Ada Township died Monday evening in Cascade Township after the deer broke through her vehicle's windshield. The animal was first struck by a car going the other direction, sending it airborne.

The driver of the first vehicle to hit the deer, a 23-year-old Lowell resident, wasn't hurt. 

A similar incident occurred earlier this month in Weston, Massachusetts. David Lang, 76, was killed when a car traveling in the opposite direction hit a buck, sending it into the air and through Lang's windshield. 

Authorities say dying in a car accident involving a deer is exceedingly rare.   

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Featured in U.S.

Latest from CBS News

Latest from CBS News

Latest from CBS News