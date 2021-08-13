South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker agree to buy Colorado's Casa Bonita restaurant

South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have agreed to buy beloved Colorado restaurant Casa Bonita, the pair told Colorado Governor Jared Polis on Friday. The eatery and entertainment center was featured in an episode of "South Park" and is located in the town where both men grew up.

"We know that there have been a lot of people in Colorado that love Casa Bonita and have been working on this and we're excited to work with everybody and make it the place we all want to make it," Parker said.

People having dinner at Casa Bonita. January 11, 2019. Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The Mexican-themed restaurant is known for its aesthetic, which features a pink façade, family-themed skits and a three-story indoor waterfall with cliff jumper included. Last week, the owners filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, just weeks after it was announced the restaurant would open for the first time in 2021, CBS Denver reported.

Parker and Stone announced the news of the purchase in a live stream with Governor Polis celebrating the 24th anniversary of "South Park." The show, which is a production of ViacomCBS, is set in a fictional town in Colorado, which makes it beloved by state residents.

The creative duo met at University of Colorado—Boulder and said that they grew up going to Casa Bonita as children, an "experience" they added into the Casa Bonita episode of the show.

The restaurant still has to go through bankruptcy proceedings, but Parker said there is a pending agreement with the owners. The arcade and gift shop remain open for fans of the show who want to tour the building. He and Stone said improving the food is a priority and have extensive plans to add to the establishment.

"I think everyone knows the potential of what that place can be and we certainly do, and I think it's going to be an awesome Colorado thing," Parker said.