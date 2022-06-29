Carson Pickett becomes first player with a limb difference to play for U.S. Women's National Team

Soccer star Carson Pickett became the first person with a limb difference to play on the U.S. Women's National Team (USWNT). Pickett, who was born without her left forearm and hand, helped the team win against Colombia on Tuesday.

The team and Pickett both posted about the historic moment on Instagram. "Kick It Like Pickett," they wrote.

Pickett has posted on social media about her limb difference in the past. In April, which is Limb Loss and Limb Difference Awareness Month, she said while she is "confident and comfortable" showing her arm, she knows "there are so many people in the world who aren't."

"The feeling of being different and the anxiety of not fitting in is something that I have been through," Pickett wrote, sharing how she used to wear sweatshirts during summer to hide her arm. "This month is really really special, important and should be celebrated."

She said she wants to be an advocate for others like herself. "Let's all try to love ourselves no matter what we look like and let's all be kind to each other above all else. Different people are my kind of people. The world needs more of that," she said.

In 2019, the defender made headlines when she shared a special moment with a 22-month-old who also had a limb difference. Pickett met Joseph Tidd, who was born without a left hand, at an Orlando Pride match. She is one of his favorite soccer players, and a photo of the two arm-bumping went viral.

Last night, reigning #FIFAWWC champions @USWNT continued their 2023 qualifier preparations with a victory over Colombia.



The match was significant beyond the score. @Cars_Pickett16 became the first-ever player with a limb difference to earn a #USWNT cap. pic.twitter.com/zJ1kGVkyaL — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) June 29, 2022

Pickett has played for the under-17 and under-23 national teams, but Tuesday was her debut game on the USWNT. She has also played on several National Soccer League teams, including the Orlando Pride, and most recently, the North Carolina Courage.

At 28 years old, Pickett is the oldest field player to debut for the USA since McCall Zerboni made her international debut at the age of 30 in 2017. Pickett is the oldest field player to ever start for the USA in her first cap, according to the team.

"Carson did very well in training for us in last week and with the management of minutes for Emily Fox that we had, we felt like Carson would be a good replacement, and I'm happy that she was able to perform well for 90 minutes," U.S. coach Vlatko Andonovski said, according to ESPN.