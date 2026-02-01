Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic at Australian Open to complete career Grand Slam

Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest man ever to complete a career Grand Slam after beating Novak Djokovic to secure the Australian Open.

The top-ranked Alcaraz dropped the first set Sunday as Djokovic went out hard in pursuit of a record 25th major title, but he rallied to win 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5.

Djokovic, who had never lost in his 10 previous finals at Melbourne Park, was aiming to be the oldest man to win a Grand Slam title in the Open era. His push for an unprecedented 25th Grand Slam singles title has been blocked by Alcaraz or Jannik Sinner for nine majors.

Djokovic edged Sinner in the semifinals but didn't quite make it against Alcaraz.

At 22 years and 272 days, Alcaraz is the youngest man to complete a set of all four major singles titles. He broke the mark set by Don Budge in the 1938 French championships, when he was 22 years and 363 days.

Alcaraz now has seven major titles — this is his first in Australia, along with two each at Wimbledon and the French and U.S. Opens.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.