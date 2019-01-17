Cardi B rants about government shutdown. Senators wonder: Should we retweet?

Rapper Cardi B posted a fiery rant about the government shutdown on Wednesday, and the video sparked a debate among politicians – to retweet or not retweet?

"I just want to remind y'all, because it's been a little over three weeks…Trump is ordering and summoning federal government workers to go back to work without getting paid," the New York native said the video, which was posted on her Instagram and shared on Twitter.

"Now, I don't want to hear y'all m*****f*****s talk about 'Obama shut down the government for seventeen days,'" Cardi said, referring to the 2013 government shutdown. "Yeah ... for health care! So your grandma could check her blood pressure."

In the expletive-filled rant, Cardi went on to say this shutdown is serious. "Our country is in a hellhole right now, all for a f*****g wall ... I feel like we need to take some action," she said. "I'm scared. This is crazy. And I really feel bad for these people that gotta go to f*****g work to not get m*****f*****g paid."

Cardi B often posts rants on social media, and has tackled other serious issues, such as taxes, in the past. This, however, was one of her most talked about, due to the powerful people discussing it online.

Senator Brian Schatz kicked off a debate on Twitter by writing the honest tweet: "(Trying to decide whether or not to retweet Cardi B)."

(Trying to decide whether or not to retweet the Cardi B video) — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) January 17, 2019

Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy chimed in that he had grappled with the same decision.

Omg, I had the same argument with myself 30 minutes ago! — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) January 17, 2019

"Ok you do it. And say retweets are not endorsements, especially the language, and I will retweet," Schatz responded. Murphy threw him a simple "DHYB" – don't hold your breath.

Eventually, New York Senator Chuck Schumer joined the conversation. "Guys, I'm still holding my breath. Are you gonna RT Cardi B or not?"

Guys, I’m still holding my breath. Are you gonna RT Cardi B or not? — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 17, 2019

It appears none of the senators ultimately decided to retweet Cardi. "We decided not to do it. Wouldn't be senatorial," Schatz tweeted to Schumer. They weren't the only high-profile Twitter users to question their stance on the star. "My kids are not sure it's a good look for me to be following @iamcardib," Former U.S. Attorney for New York Preet Bharara tweeted.

My kids are not sure it’s a good look for me to be following @iamcardib — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) January 17, 2019

Cardi responded to all of the hubbub with a simple tweet: "Why am I trending?"