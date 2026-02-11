Stellantis issues "do not drive" warning for 225,000 vehicles with unrepaired Takata air bags

Stellantis issued a "do not drive" alert on Wednesday to owners of certain Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram vehicles, with the automaker warning people not to use the cars until defective air bags are replaced.

Stellantis said roughly 225,000 of its U.S. vehicles contain unrepaired air bags, according to an online notice posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The air bags were made were made by Takata, a Japanese automotive parts supplier.

The affected vehicles are as follows:

2003–2010 Dodge Ram (15V312, 15V313, 16V352, 16V947, 18V021, 19V018)

2004–2009 Dodge Durango (15V313, 16V352, 16V947, 18V021)

2005–2011 Dodge Dakota (15V313, 16V352, 18V021, 19V018)

2005–2008 Dodge Magnum (15V313, 16V352)

2006–2015 Dodge Charger (15V313, 16V352, 18V021, 19V018)

2007–2009 Chrysler Aspen (15V313, 16V352, 16V947, 18V021)

2008–2014 Dodge Challenger (15V444, 16V352, 18V021, 19V018)

2005–2015 Chrysler 300 (15V313, 16V352, 18V021, 19V018)

2007–2016 Jeep Wrangler (16V352, 18V021, 19V018)

2006–2009 Mitsubishi Raider (15V313, 16V352)

"If you have one of these vehicles, do not drive it until the repair is completed and the defective air bag is replaced," NHTSA said on its website.

Stellantis, based in the Netherlands, owns Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, and several European car brands.

To date, 67 million defective Takata air bags have been recalled in what NHTSA previously referred to as "the largest and most complex safety recall in U.S. history." The agency said at least 28 people have been killed and 400 injured by exploding Takata air bags.

"Even minor crashes can result in exploding Takata air bags that can kill or produce life-altering, gruesome injuries," the safety agency said in its notice on Wednesday.

NHTSA said vehicle owners can visit NHTSA.gov/Recalls to check if their vehicle is part of the recall.