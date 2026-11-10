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With car insurance costs elevated, you may want to pay attention to the coverage you're getting for your money. Deepblue4you/Getty Images

A significant number of drivers likely couldn't tell you exactly what's included in their car insurance policy without looking it up first. While they may know their monthly premium and deductible, the finer details of their car insurance coverage are often less familiar. And that's understandable, considering how complicated car insurance policies can be. But it can also create problems when drivers need to rely on that protection.

With car insurance costs remaining elevated in today's landscape, there's even more reason to pay attention to what coverage you're getting for your money. After all, paying hundreds or even thousands of dollars annually for car insurance coverage doesn't necessarily mean you're getting the best value or that your policy is providing the financial protection you expect. Your policy could still be lacking, despite the high premiums you're paying for it.

What makes matters more complicated is that some car insurance decisions that seem perfectly reasonable at the time can end up being costly mistakes. These can quietly add to your expenses without you realizing it. Understanding where drivers commonly go wrong can help you avoid both scenarios, though. So, what are the car insurance mistakes worth watching out for right now? That's what we'll examine below.

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Car insurance mistakes every driver should avoid now

Whether you've had the same policy for years or recently switched insurers, these common mistakes could be putting your finances at risk:

Automatically renewing your policy without comparing rates

Allowing your car insurance policy to renew automatically might be convenient, but it could also mean missing an opportunity to save. Insurers periodically adjust their pricing models, and the car insurance company offering you the most competitive rate a few years ago may no longer be your cheapest option. So, before your next renewal, compare quotes from at least three car insurers using identical coverage limits and deductibles. Even if you ultimately stay with your current provider, you'll have a better understanding of whether you're paying a competitive rate.

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Choosing the cheapest policy without checking the coverage

A low monthly car insurance premium can be appealing, particularly when you're trying to reduce expenses. But choosing car insurance based solely on price could leave you with inadequate protection. For example, a policy with only your state's minimum liability coverage might satisfy legal requirements but fall far short of covering the damages from a serious accident.

If you're responsible for costs exceeding your policy limits, you could be personally liable for the difference. So, it makes sense to evaluate what your policy actually covers before deciding whether the lower premium is worth it.

Setting your deductible higher than you can afford

Increasing your deductible is one way to reduce your insurance premiums, but that strategy can backfire if you don't have enough savings to cover your share of a claim. For example, raising your deductible from $500 to $2,000 could lower your monthly costs, but you'd need to come up with an additional $1,500 if you filed a covered collision or comprehensive claim that exceeded either deductible. So before making the change, determine how much you could comfortably pay out of pocket without relying on credit cards or borrowing money.

Failing to update your policy after major life changes

Your insurance needs can change considerably over time, but your policy won't necessarily adjust automatically. Moving, getting married, adding a teenage driver or changing how frequently you commute can all affect your coverage needs and premiums.

Failing to notify your insurer about certain changes could also create complications when filing a claim, so take time to review your policy whenever your circumstances change. And, be sure to ask whether those changes qualify you for different rates or discounts.

Overlooking discounts you're eligible for

Many car insurers offer discounts that aren't automatically applied to every eligible policyholder. Depending on your car insurance provider, you might qualify for savings by bundling policies, enrolling in automatic payments, completing a defensive driving course or participating in a safe-driving program. Some insurers also offer discounts for low annual mileage or certain vehicle safety features.

To avoid missing out on those discounts, be sure to contact your insurer and request a complete review of what's available and what you may qualify for. Just make sure you also understand any requirements you must meet to obtain or keep the discounts, particularly with usage-based programs that monitor driving behavior and could affect your rates.

Dropping important coverage to save money

Removing collision or comprehensive coverage can substantially reduce your premium, but doing so without considering your vehicle's value and your financial situation can be risky. Collision coverage generally helps pay for damage to your vehicle from an accident, while comprehensive coverage protects against certain non-collision events, such as theft, hail and vandalism.

If your vehicle is older and inexpensive to replace, dropping these coverages might make financial sense. But if replacing your car would create a significant financial hardship, maintaining that protection could still be worthwhile. And if you finance or lease your vehicle, your lender may require you to carry both.

Letting your coverage lapse

Missing a car insurance payment might seem like a relatively minor issue, but allowing your policy to lapse can have serious consequences. After all, driving uninsured can result in fines, license suspension and substantial personal liability after an accident, depending on your state's laws. A coverage gap could also make your next policy more expensive. If you're struggling to afford your premiums, contact your insurer before your payment deadline to discuss available options rather than allowing your coverage to expire.

The bottom line

Car insurance mistakes can be costly, but avoiding them doesn't necessarily require making major changes to your policy. Taking the time to compare rates, review your coverage limits and check for available discounts can help you identify opportunities to save while maintaining the protection you need. And with car insurance remaining a significant expense for many drivers, reviewing your policy now could help you avoid paying more than necessary or facing an unexpected financial burden later.