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Before your next renewal, it's worth taking a closer look at the discounts your car insurance company offers. Manusapon Kasosod/Getty Images

Car insurance is one of those expenses that can be easy to overlook until your renewal notice arrives with a higher premium than you expected. And while shopping around for a better car insurance rate is one way to save, it can be frustrating to compare quotes only to find that other insurers aren't offering much of a price break. Even drivers with clean records and relatively modest coverage needs may struggle to find meaningful savings, leaving them with few obvious ways to reduce what they're paying for their premiums.

What drivers may not realize, though, is that the price they're paying for car insurance may not reflect every discount they're eligible to receive. Car insurance companies use a wide range of factors to calculate the premiums for coverage, and changes to driving habits, employment or even how the bill is paid could affect what's owed for a policy. The problem is that some of those changes may go unnoticed unless you bring them to your insurer's attention.

That means you could be paying more than necessary for coverage you already have, even if you've been with the same car insurance company for years. So, before your next renewal, it's worth taking a closer look at the discounts your insurer offers and whether you're getting credit for everything you qualify for.

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9 car insurance discounts you could be missing out on

Most major car insurance companies offer multiple discounts, but eligibility requirements and savings vary by insurer and state. Some are applied automatically, while others require you to enroll in a program or provide documentation. Here are several discounts that could help lower your premiums:

Low-mileage discounts

If you're driving less than you used to, your insurance company may offer a discount for your reduced mileage. Remote work, retirement or a shorter commute could all make you eligible. Some insurers offer traditional low-mileage discounts based on your annual driving distance, while others provide pay-per-mile policies that charge based partly on how much you drive.

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Defensive driving course discounts

Completing an approved defensive driving course could reduce your insurance premiums, even if you already have a clean driving record, though eligibility varies by state and insurer. Defensive driving courses may be offered online or in person, and the savings can sometimes last several years. Before enrolling, though, be sure to confirm that the potential discount justifies its cost.

Professional and employer affiliation discounts

Your occupation or professional memberships could qualify you for lower insurance rates. For example, some insurers offer discounts to teachers, military members, first responders and employees of participating organizations. You may also qualify through an alumni association, professional organization or employer-sponsored insurance program.

Vehicle safety feature discounts

Modern vehicles come equipped with increasingly sophisticated safety technology, and certain features could help reduce your car insurance costs. Depending on the insurer, anti-theft systems, anti-lock brakes, airbags and other approved safety equipment may qualify for discounts. Note, though, that the savings may apply only to specific portions of your policy, such as comprehensive or medical payments coverage, rather than your entire premium.

Automatic payment and paperless billing discounts

Something as simple as changing how you pay your car insurance bill could lower your costs. Many insurers offer discounts for enrolling in automatic payments, choosing electronic documents or paying your entire premium upfront instead of monthly. These discounts may be relatively small individually, but they can add up.

Telematics and safe-driving discounts

If you're comfortable sharing information about your driving habits, a usage-based insurance program could offer another opportunity to save. These programs typically use a smartphone app or connected device to monitor factors such as braking, acceleration, mileage and driving times. Safer driving habits may earn discounts, although some programs can also increase rates based on the data collected.

Good student discounts

If you have a teen or college-age driver on your policy, their academic performance could help offset the higher cost of insuring a younger driver. Many auto insurers offer good student discounts to eligible drivers who maintain a certain grade-point average or meet other academic requirements. Some also offer savings for students who attend college away from home without regular access to a vehicle.

Multi-car and multi-policy discounts

Insuring multiple vehicles with one car insurance company or combining auto insurance with homeowners, renters or other eligible coverage could qualify you for additional savings. However, bundling isn't automatically the cheapest option, so compare the combined cost of separate policies against the bundled quote before making changes, and make sure you're comparing similar coverage.

Early renewal and loyalty discounts

Your relationship with an insurance company may also affect the discounts available to you. These incentives vary considerably, but some car insurers reward customers who renew early, maintain continuous coverage or remain insured with the company for several years. Others offer advance-quote discounts when you purchase a policy before your existing coverage expires.

The bottom line

You don't necessarily have to switch insurance companies or reduce your coverage to lower your car insurance costs. You may already qualify for discounts that aren't reflected in your current premium, particularly if your circumstances have changed since you first purchased your policy.

Start by requesting a complete list of available discounts from your insurer and reviewing which ones are currently applied. Then compare quotes from other car insurance companies using the same coverage limits and deductibles. Even with additional discounts, your existing insurer may not offer the lowest overall price, so checking both could help you find meaningful savings without sacrificing important protection.