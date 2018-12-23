Car crashes into crowded Ohio church, injuring 6

A car smashed through a church wall in Ohio during Sunday morning services, injuring six people and shattering stained glass. Firefighters said the six injured at Crossroads United Methodist Church in Columbus were treated for cuts and other injuries.

The Rev. Jay Anderson said members were singing a hymn when the car crashed through the wall. He said that the wall "just exploded" and that pieces of glass went flying. He said the church was unusually crowded because there was a special Christmas performance.

A car that crashed into the entrance of the Crossroads United Methodist Church on Sunday, December 23, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. Brooke LaValley/The Columbus Dispatch via AP

There were about 100 people inside the church during the incident.

Marie Winnestaffer was sitting in a pew that was struck by the car. "I didn't see anything. I just went with the flow. It slid us across the aisle," she told the Columbus Dispatch. "It felt like a bomb."

The crash left a wide hole in part of the church. Police did not identify the driver or say whether charges were planned.