At least 15 killed in collision between semitruck and SUV in Southern California

At least 15 people were killed in a collision involving a semitruck and a SUV in Southern California, hospital officials said. Officials at El Centro Regional Medical Center said in a video posted to social media that 27 people were believed to be in the SUV.

Fourteen people were found dead at the scene of the collision, said Judy Cruz, the managing director for the hospital's emergency room department. Seven people were taken to the hospital, and one of them died at the hospital.

The collision happened near Holtville, California, near the U.S.-Mexico border, Battalion Chief Juan Rodelo of the Imperial County Fire Department told CBS News.

Three people were in intensive care at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, according to the hospital. A fourth person's status at the hospital was unknown.

Crews work the scene of a deadly collision near Holtville, California, March 2, 2021. KCBS-TV

This is a developing story and will be updated.