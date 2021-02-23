Watch Live: Congress holds first hearing into security failures during Capitol attack

Washington — Two Senate committees on Tuesday are holding the first hearing examining the January 6 attack on the Capitol, featuring testimony from key officials about security lapses that allowed a pro-Trump mob to overrun the complex.

The Senate Rules Committee and Homeland Security Committee are holding a joint hearing with four officials, three of whom resigned almost immediately after the attack: former Senate Sergeant-at-Arms Michael Stenger, former House Sergeant-at-Arms Paul Irving, former U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund and Robert Contee, chief of the Metropolitan Police Department.

How to watch the Senate hearing today on the Capitol attack

What: The Senate Rules Committee and Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hold a hearing on security failures during the January 6 attack on the Capitol

The Senate Rules Committee and Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hold a hearing on security failures during the January 6 attack on the Capitol Date: Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Tuesday, February 23, 2021 Time: 10 a.m. ET

10 a.m. ET Location: Capitol Hill

Capitol Hill Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above or on your mobile or streaming device

The failure to quickly call in National Guard reinforcements to aid Capitol Police who were responding to the attack is likely to be a central point of contention in the hearing.

The hearing is just the beginning of congressional inquiries into security failures surrounding the attack, with lawmakers considering establishing a panel to investigate the assault, modeled on the 9/11 Commission.

The Justice Department has charged more than 235 people in connection to the assault, which left five people dead, including one police officer. The pro-Trump mob overran security forces at the Capitol as lawmakers met to count the votes of the Electoral College, sealing President Biden's victory in November's election. The mob successfully delayed the count for hours as members of Congress fled the building.

House Democrats moved quickly to impeach former President Donald Trump before he left office for allegedly inciting the mob in a speech earlier on January 6. Mr. Trump was acquitted in his Senate trial, although seven Republicans voted to convict him.