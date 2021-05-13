Active duty Marine arrested for allegedly pushing officer during Capitol riot

An active duty U.S. Marine Corps officer has been arrested for his alleged actions during the January 6 Capitol riot. Christopher Warnagiris is accused of violently entering the Capitol building and pushing a police officer in order to hold open a door for other rioters.

Warnagiris, a 40-year-old Marine Major who was stationed at the Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia, was arrested Thursday and is the first known active duty service member charged in the riot investigation.

Prosecutors said Christopher Warnagiris entered the Capitol through the doorway to the East Rotunda. Department of Justice

Warnagiris faces federal charges that include assaulting, resisting or impeding officers and obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder.

Prosecutors said Warnagiris breached the Capitol, pushing through a line of police officers guarding the doors of the East Rotunda. Once inside, he positioned himself in the corner of the doorway, prosecutors said, and used his body to keep the door open and pull others inside.

When a police officer tried to pull the doors shut in order to stop the stream of people from entering the building, prosecutors said, Warnagiris continued trying to push the door further open. The officer ordered Warnagiris to get out of the doorway, but he did not comply, and the two then began to struggle.

Prosecutors said Christopher Warnagiris could be seen helping people enter the Capitol while a police officer attempted to pull him away from the door. Department of Justice

The officer recalled trying to push Warnagiris out of the way, and Warnagiris allegedly pushed back in an effort to maintain his position in the door.

On the day of the attack, prosecutors said Warnagiris wore a dark jacket with green zippers, a military green backpack and black and tan gloves. Photos of Warnagiris were later posted to the FBI's online wanted list, where a tipster recognized him. The tipster identified Warnagiris as an active duty Marine, and said they had worked together for approximately six months in 2019.

FBI agents visited Warnagiris' military command and interviewed a colleague who had worked with him for approximately nine months, who confirmed his identity.

Photos of Warnagiris were posted on the FBI's online wanted list, prosecutors said, where he was recognized by someone who worked with him. Department of Justice

Approximately 440 people have been arrested on charges related to the Capitol riot, prosecutors said, including more than 125 charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement officers.

In total, at least 45 current or former service members have been arrested in the riot investigation, according to military service records and court documents obtained by CBS News. Of those, four are are part-time troops currently enlisted in the military — two in the Army Reserve and two in the National Guard.

Eleanor Watson contributed to this report.