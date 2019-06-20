Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Trump at White House — live updates

President Trump is meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the White House Thursday, a meeting that comes as Iran apparently shot down a U.S. drone aircraft in international airspace.

The U.S. response remains unclear yet. Asked upon Trudeau's arrival whether the U.S. will respond to Iran, M. Trump mouthed to reporters, "you'll find out." In the beginning of his meeting with Trudeau, Mr. Trump repeated something he said on Twitter earlier in the day — "Iran made a very big mistake." Mr. Trump insisted the drone over international waters is "scientifically documented."

Trudeau, too, said he's "very concerned" but looks forward to working alongside the international community to find a way forward.

The Trump administration has largely been alone in increasing pressure on Iran, with allies approaching Iran more cautiously.

The Trump-Trudeau meeting also comes as Mr. Trump hopes to pass the trade agreement reached with Canada and Mexico through Congress. Mexico is so far the only country of the three to officially adopt the agreement, which Mr. Trump calls the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement or the U.S.M.C.A. But the trade agreement faces an uphill battle on Capitol Hill, where Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi says the Trump administration is moving too quickly.

The two world leaders have managed a friendly relationship, despite their disagreements and sometimes Mr. Trump's criticism of the Canadian prime minister.

"PM Justin Trudeau of Canada acted so meek and mild during our @G7 meetings only to give a news conference after I left saying that, 'US Tariffs were kind of insulting' and he 'will not be pushed around.' Very dishonest & weak. Our Tariffs are in response to his of 270% on dairy!" Mr. Trump tweeted last summer after meeting with Trudeau and other world leaders."