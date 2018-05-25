Hunt for suspects after blast at restaurant injures 15

An explosion Thursday night inside a restaurant in the Canadian town of Mississaugua has left more than a dozen people injured, according to Canadian media. Canadian broadcaster CTV, a CBS News partner network, reported that at least 15 people were taken to area hospitals with injuries, including at least three who were critically wounded.

The Peel Regional Police said in a tweet that two men were believed to have entered the restaurant where they "detonated an Improvised Explosive Device."

2 suspects attended the scene, detonated an Improvised Explosive Device within the restaurant. Several injured were taken to local hospital and 3 in critical condition were taken to a Toronto Trauma Centre. pic.twitter.com/yzCT59UVN6 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) May 25, 2018

"Two parties fled the scene immediately after the incident," the police said on Twitter, seeking the public's help in identifying the suspects, one of whom was described as a man around 6-feet tall in his 20s, with a "stocky build" and "light skin." The second suspect was described as a man of similar height with fair skin and a "thin build." Both were wearing hooded jackets and hats in an image from surveillance video at the restaurant, released by the police.

Police first responded to calls of an explosion at the Bombay Bhel restaurant in the Toronto suburb of Mississaugua around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.