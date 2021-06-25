Canada Goose says it will stop using fur on all coats

Canada Goose, the maker of popular luxury down parkas lined with coyote fur, has announced that it will cease buying fur by the end of this year and will stop using it on its products in 2022.

This decision comes as a part of Canada Goose's strategy to become more environmentally friendly, use more sustainable materials, and increase their use of low-carbon methods in constructing its coats.

"This is a historic moment in our fight to end cruel fur fashion," the Humane Society International said in a statement.

Claire Bass, executive director of the Humane Society, said that, "for years, Canada Goose's trademark parka jackets with coyote fur trim have been synonymous with fur cruelty but their announcement today is another major blow to the global fur trade."

Canada Goose is not the only luxury fashion brand that is stepping away from using fur. Nordstrom announced in September that they would be stop selling furs and products made with skins from exotic animals, including alligators, kangaroos and snakes, by the end of 2021.

In addition, Burberry announced in 2018 that under its new chief creative officer, Riccardo Tisci, that it would cease the use of rabbit, fox, mink, and raccoon fur in its products. Luxury Italian brand Prada also made the same commitment.

Fur is a "dying industry on its knees from the punches of so many top designers and retailers walking away from the PR-nightmare of fur," Bass said. "Canada Goose's fur-free policy will spare untold thousands of coyotes from being maimed and killed in cruel metal leg-hold traps."