3 Canadians, including 2 military service members, accused of links to plot to "create anti-government militia"

Toronto — Canadian police have filed charges against three men, including two active members of the Canadian Armed Forces, who stand accused of an alleged extremist plot to build anti-government militias and a massive stockpile of weapons, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said in a statement on Tuesday. A fourth suspect has been charged with weapons offenses in connection with the investigation.

According to the police, the three suspects took part in military-style training as part of anti-government extremism and were "allegedly involved in activities intending to forcibly take possession of land in the Quebec City area."

According to an investigation, the three suspects took concrete actions to facilitate alleged terrorist activities.

A photo released by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police on July 7, 2025 shows a group of people conducting military-style training, including three men who have been charged with plotting to form an anti-government militia. Royal Canadian Mounted Police/Handout

"The three accused were planning to create anti-government militia. To achieve this, they took part in military-style training, as well as shooting, ambush, survival and navigation exercises," the police said, adding that searches carried out in January 2024 around Quebec City "led to the seizure of 16 explosive devices, 83 firearms and accessories, approximately 11,000 rounds of ammunition of various calibers, nearly 130 magazines, four pairs of night vision goggles and military equipment."

The fourth individual faces charges including possession of firearms, prohibited devices and explosives, and the transfer and storage of weapons and ammunition.

The RCMP released photos of the accused individuals training, along with photos of the seized weapons.

One of the suspects is also accused of creating and administering an Instagram account intended to recruit new members.

A photo provided by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police shows weapons the force says were seized in the Quebec City area during searches in January 2024 as part of an investigation into an alleged plot to build anti-government militia. Royal Canadian Mounted Police/Handout

The office of the Canadian Forces Provost Marshal, in a statement to CBS News, said military police and the Canadian Army supported the investigation, which led to the four arrests.

The statement said the two active members of the Canadian forces were corporals based at CFB Valcartier, about nine miles northwest of Quebec City. One was a former member of the armed forces, and the fourth was a former civilian instructor with the Royal Canadian Air Cadets.

"Violent extremism remains a serious concern within Canadian and international society," the statement from the provost marshal's office said.