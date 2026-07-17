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A debt forgiveness agreement may cut down your balance, but you should know how these deals work first. amnarj2006/Getty Images

Today's economic landscape is tough for most Americans, but may be especially rough for borrowers. Household debt is sitting at a new record high, credit card interest rates are still hovering near 22% on average and many borrowers are desperate to find ways to reduce what they owe instead of just keeping up with the minimum monthly payments. For some, that has meant negotiating directly with creditors or working with debt relief companies to settle their balances for less than the full amount owed.

But while it can be a relief to reach an agreement and have a portion of your debt forgiven, that isn't always the end of the process. Once a settlement offer is accepted by a creditor, borrowers tend to assume the matter is permanently closed, but the reality is that questions can arise months or even years later if paperwork is missing, payments aren't completed as agreed or another company acquires the debt. Can those questions lead creditors to change their minds about prior debt forgiveness agreements, though?

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Can creditors change their minds after agreeing to forgive a debt?

In many cases, no — creditors cannot arbitrarily change their minds after they've agreed to forgive a portion of a debt. However, there are exceptions to that rule, and the answer generally depends on exactly what was agreed to and whether both parties fulfilled the terms of that agreement.

If a creditor agrees in writing to accept less than the full balance as payment in full, and the borrower satisfies every condition outlined in the settlement agreement, the creditor generally cannot later demand the remaining balance. The debt has effectively been resolved under the terms of the contract.

However, there are situations where a creditor could revisit the debt or where borrowers mistakenly believe a debt has been forgiven when it hasn't. Here are some of the most common scenarios:

The settlement agreement wasn't completed

Debt settlements require borrowers to make one lump-sum payment or a series of scheduled payments in return for having a portion of the debt forgiven. If a borrower misses a payment or fails to meet another condition of the agreement, the settlement could become void. In that case, the creditor may have the right to pursue the original balance, along with any applicable interest or fees allowed under the agreement and state law.

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The agreement wasn't documented properly

Verbal promises can create confusion. If a creditor verbally agrees to forgive part of a debt but no written settlement agreement exists, proving exactly what was promised can become difficult if questions arise later. That's why debt relief experts generally recommend obtaining written confirmation before sending settlement funds. A settlement letter should clearly state the amount being accepted, whether it satisfies the debt in full and what will happen after payment is received.

A debt buyer acquires inaccurate records

Sometimes debts are sold after they're settled because of administrative mistakes or outdated account records. If that happens, a debt buyer may attempt to collect a balance that should no longer exist. While that doesn't necessarily mean the original creditor changed its mind, it can create the appearance that the settlement wasn't honored. Keeping copies of settlement agreements, payment confirmations and correspondence can make resolving these situations much easier.

Fraud or misrepresentation occurred

Although uncommon, settlement agreements obtained through fraud or intentional misrepresentation may not remain enforceable. For example, if someone intentionally provided false information that materially affected the agreement, the creditor may have legal grounds to challenge the settlement. These situations are relatively rare, but they illustrate why honesty throughout the negotiation process is essential.

The debt was sold before forgiveness was finalized

Creditors sometimes sell delinquent or charged-off accounts to third-party debt buyers, and if that sale happens before a forgiveness agreement is fully executed, the new owner of the debt isn't bound by whatever was discussed with the original creditor. This is one reason timing matters: A verbal agreement made with an original creditor can become worthless if the account changes hands before the paperwork closes.

Clerical reversals do happen

Occasionally, a creditor forgives a debt in error, whether that's due to crediting the wrong account, misreading a settlement offer or processing a write-off that should have applied to someone else. When that happens, creditors can sometimes reverse the forgiveness, though they generally have to notify the borrower and, in many cases, can't simply resume collection without explanation. Borrowers who receive an unexpected reversal have the right to request documentation showing why the original forgiveness no longer stands.

The bottom line

Debt forgiveness is real, but it isn't automatic or guaranteed just because a creditor says the words. The protection comes from documentation: a signed agreement, met on the terms it specifies, with an original creditor who still owns the account. Borrowers negotiating forgiveness on their own should treat "get it in writing" as a requirement, not a suggestion — and keep that paperwork long after the balance appears to be closed.