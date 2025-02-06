We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Debt collectors have lots of tools at their disposal, but they are limited by federal law on the tactics they can use. Getty Images/iStockphoto

If you owe money to a creditor and fall behind on payments, you may start receiving calls from a debt collector. Debt collectors have the right to use numerous channels to contact you about your unpaid debt, including phone calls and texts, but that doesn't mean they have free rein to do and say whatever they want in order to compel you to pay. When a debt collector contacts you, they must do so within the boundaries of the law.

Unfortunately, there are debt collectors who try to use dishonest tactics to pressure consumers into paying. These tactics may include making false statements about the debt, threatening legal action they cannot take or misrepresenting their authority. However, there are federal laws that outline what debt collectors can and cannot do when trying to collect a debt, which is why, when dealing with debt collectors, it is essential to know your rights.

Understanding your rights under the law is the first step in protecting yourself from misleading collection tactics. Knowing what debt collectors are legally allowed to say — and what crosses the line into deception — can help you respond appropriately.

Can a debt collector make false statements about my debt?

No, a debt collector cannot legally make false statements about your debt. Still, some debt collectors will resort to these types of tactics. Some of the common false statements that debt collectors may make include:

Misrepresenting the amount of debt you owe

Claiming that legal action has been taken

Stating that they work for a law enforcement agency or government body

Falsely claiming that you will go to jail if you do not pay

Threatening to garnish wages or seize property without a court order

These misleading tactics are meant to pressure you into making payments on a debt, often out of fear or confusion. However, such practices are illegal, and you have rights if you are subjected to them.

The Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA) protects you from abusive, deceptive and unfair practices by debt collectors. Under this federal law, it is illegal for debt collectors to misrepresent the amount you owe, claim you owe a debt that you do not or falsely represent themselves as attorneys or government officials. The law also prohibits them from threatening actions they cannot legally take, such as arresting you for unpaid debts or seizing your property without proper legal authority.

What happens if a debt collector lies about my debt?

If a debt collector makes false statements about your debt, they are violating the FDCPA, and you may have grounds to take action. You can report their behavior to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) or your state's attorney general's office. In some cases, you may also be able to sue the debt collector for damages.

Here's what you can do if you suspect a debt collector is lying to you:

Document everything: Keep a record of all interactions with the debt collector, including phone calls, letters and emails. Note the date, time and details of any false statements they make.

The bottom line

Debt collectors have a legal responsibility to communicate truthfully and fairly. By knowing what debt collectors can and cannot do, you can avoid falling victim to false claims. If a debt collector makes false statements about your debt, they are violating federal law, and you have options to fight back. The FDCPA provides protections against deceptive and abusive collection practices, ensuring that consumers are treated fairly.

Should you find yourself feeling overwhelmed by a debt collector's tactics, though, it's important to know that you don't have to deal with the issue alone. A debt relief expert can help you navigate the process of dealing with these or other aggressive debt relief tactics while helping you explore your options and ensuring your rights are upheld.