Nevada voters speak their minds on the issues

After Democratic presidential candidates have held their second round of debates today and Wednesday in Detroit, most of them will head to Nevada for a series of campaign events. That's also where CBS News national correspondent Jericka Duncan joined voters for Three Meals in One Day – part of a series "CBS This Morning" will bring you every month until the 2020 presidential election.

Nevada is the third state to hold a primary or caucus and represents a diverse electorate. The state went for Hillary Clinton by a slim margin in the 2016 presidential election. We wanted to see what matters most to those voters today. They said a lot about immigration, the economy, health care, and student loans. Several voters also talked about the divisive nature of politics today.

Breakfast: The economy and the border

Jericka Duncan's day began at Mom's Diner in Pahrump. Known for the best burgers in town, they serve up a solid breakfast, too.

This community, about an hour west of Las Vegas, was left with acres of empty lots after the housing crisis a decade ago, but builders and home buyers are back.

Most of the customers we met at Mom's leaned conservative, and were happy to tout an improved economy.

"There's more people working in America right now than there's ever been," said Bob Morris.

Immigration was another issue that mattered regardless of party. Rob said, "I don't go for an open border system at all."

This group of church friends included an independent, a Republican and a Democrat. They are, Richard Powell noted, learning about each other's political views for the first time.

Duncan asked Tim Pereira, "Are there any Democrats that you think could sway you to vote for a Democrat in 2020?"

"I usually vote Republican just because I'm a Christian," he replied. "And there's some policies as far as abortion and things, I just, I will never vote for somebody who is 'pro' those things."

When asked who he likes right now, Powell replied, "Biden. I used to live in Delaware."

"So, other than living in Delaware, what is it about him that right now he's got your vote?"

"Everything that people don't like about him, you know? Biden to me is a straight-shooter," Richard said.

Lunch: Immigration and energy

Between communities in Nevada are vast stretches of open land. Interestingly enough, about 85% of this land is owned by the federal government.

"The government controls too much of the land in Nevada, way too much," said Peggy Reynolds, a retiree, at the Muddy River Bar and Grill in rural Moapa. That argument enjoyed bipartisan support with a group of retirees Duncan met there during lunch.

"Well, being retired I'm concerned about the prices going up and our retirement staying low, Social Security-wise," said Stephen James.

"Prescription prices are so high. And so I think that's a concern for all seniors," said Dorothy Brisbee.

When asked their thoughts on immigration, James said, "The biggest problem we have, as far as that is concerned, we're not making it so people can come in legally. I mean, the paperwork is humongous."

Brisbee added, "The one thing that still bothers me is that people still refer to me as a Mexican. I'm an American. A kid comes from Germany, learns English, nobody asks, 'Where are you from?' Because there's a stereotype of what an American looks like."

Southern Nevada is considered one of the sunniest paces in the country. Harvesting that energy has been key to the Paiute Tribe, which is the first to build a solar field on native land. A 2,000-acre field serves more than 100,000 energy customers.

The coal plant that once operated here was imploded earlier this month. When asked if she were glad the coal plant is gone, Vickie Simmons, chairman of the Moapa Band of Paiutes, replied, "Yes, yes, I'm glad. We're on our way to a new economy. People have to give up on this."

"Maybe these solar projects will do some good and save some money in the future," Simmons said.

Dinner: Student loans and immigrants

The Paiute reservation lies about 50 miles north of Duncan's final stop, Las Vegas - Nevada's biggest and most diverse city. She stopped for dinner at Bonito Michoacán, a Mexican restaurant and a local favorite as colorful as anything on the Vegas Strip – and the voters in Las Vegas Duncan spoke with were as politically diverse as the city itself.

Among a group of friends visiting from California, two of them will vote for president for the first time in 2020.

Duncan asked, "What issues concern you all the most right now?"

"Mainly student loans, probably," replied Kayan.

Yash Hauhan said, "It's set up in a way where it kind of screws a person over at the end, you know?"

Student debt is a concern for many young voters, but here – like everywhere we went on this day in Nevada – the conversation ultimately turned to immigration, a top issue in this state that's nearly 30 percent Hispanic.

"I would say immigration is, like, one of the biggest issues," said Yash.

"That's what I was going to say – the border," said Arsh.

Elsa Cascos said, "I'm all for immigrants. I'm an immigrant, but we have to do it the legal way."