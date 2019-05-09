Marine killed and 6 others injured in rollover accident at Camp Pendleton

A U.S. Marine was killed Thursday when a light armored vehicle rolled over during training at Camp Pendleton near San Diego, the Marines said in a statement. Six others were injured, although the Marines said the injuries were not considered to be serious.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

The Marines are from the 1st Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division.

In April, the military identified a Marine Raider who died at a hospital the day after a MRZR tactical vehicle he was driving rolled over at Camp Pendleton during training.

Authorities said at the time that 29-year-old Staff Sgt. Joshua Braica was from Sacramento and had a wife and son. He was a critical skills operator with the 1st Marine Raider Battalion and was an eight-year veteran.

Two other Marines had minor injuries after the crash, which was also under investigation.