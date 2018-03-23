Cambridge Analytica CEO apologizes for data breach

The acting CEO of data analytics firm Cambridge Analytica has apologized for actions that led to 50 million Americans' personal data being used for political messaging purposes, while putting distance between itself and affiliates that obtained the data.

"The company believed that the data had been obtained in line with Facebook's terms of service and data protection laws," Dr. Alex Tayler said Friday in a statement.

"I am sorry that in 2014, SLC elections (an affiliate of Cambridge Analytica) licensed Facebook data and derivatives from a research company (GSR) that had not received consent from most respondents."

Cambridge Analytica was created by wealthy Republican donor Robert Mercer and was previously run by Steve Bannon, who went on to become White House chief strategist. The data company received $5.9 million from Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.

Revelations, first reported on Saturday, that the company was able to collect information on 50 million Facebook users by exploiting a Facebook loophole has led to public outrage, multiple state investigations of Facebook's data protection practices and calls for CEO Mark Zuckerberg to appear before Congress.

Cambridge Analytica on Tuesday announced the suspension of CEO Alexander Nix pending an investigation into comments he made to undercover journalists. Cambridge Analytica whistleblower Christopher Wylie has agreed to testify before the House Intelligence Committee.

On Friday, Sonos, a maker of smart speakers, said it would stop advertising on Facebook for a week.