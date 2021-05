Steve Bannon: "Let's talk about Cambridge Analytica" Former Breitbart boss and Trump administration chief strategist Steve Bannon addressed the Financial Times' "Future of News" conference in New York, telling FT editor Lionel Barber that journalists had failed to adequately question Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg about the recent data scandal. "They sell [your data] and monetize it ... then they write algorithms and control your life," said Bannon.