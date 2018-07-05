Massive blaze threatening more than 1,400 buildings in Northern California grows

GUINDA, Calif. -- Cooler weather did little to diminish a massive blaze in Northern California that is threatening more than 1,400 buildings, according to fire officials. The fire burning northwest of Sacramento grew overnight to 134 square miles (347 square kilometers), California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said Thursday.

But CalFire said crews gained some ground and increased containment to 30 percent -- up from 25 percent the previous day.

Roughly 2,500 people have been forced from their homes since the blaze started on Saturday. Officials have lifted some mandatory evacuations but it's not known how many people have been allowed to return home.

"It's a little nerve-racking because grass fires move so fast," said Steve Black, one property owner who spoke to CBS News.

So far no structures have been damaged or destroyed.

Wildfires have also been raging in Colorado, where the Spring Fire alone has devoured an area larger than the size of Detroit, leaving 100 homes destroyed. In Utah, officials ordered residents to leave, as firefighters struggled to contain flames east of Salt Lake City.