California teacher accused of having sex on campus with teen

BRENTWOOD, Calif. — Authorities said a 45-year-old teacher at southern California's Brentwood School was arrested for allegedly having sex with a 16-year-old student on campus, reports CBS Los Angeles.

Dr. Aimee Palmitessa was was booked on a felony statutory rape charge and released on $230,000 bail on Friday afternoon, according to jail records. Palmitessa is scheduled for arraignment next month.

Palmitessa is reportedly a chemistry teacher at the Brentwood School, a $40,000-a-year K-12 private school. She was placed on administrative leave, according to a statement released by Dr. Mike Riera, the head of the school.

"The LAPD did not share additional information with us, such as the nature of the inappropriate relationship or the identity of the minor student. We immediately placed Dr. Palmitessa on leave," Riera said. "We were shocked and distressed to receive the news of these allegations."