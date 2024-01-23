California State Universities reach tentative agreement with striking faculty and staff

Cal State Universities reach tentative deal with striking staff Cal State Universities reach tentative deal with striking staff 01:01

The California State University system agreed to a tentative deal with the California Faculty Association, representing nearly 30,000 faculty and staff members, less than a day into the union's five-day strike.

"This historic agreement was won because of members' solidarity, collective action, bravery, and love for each other and our students," Associate Vice President of Lectures Antonio Gallo said in an email to the membership.

The CFA, which represents roughly 29,000 professors, librarians, coaches and other staff, announced the tentative deal Monday night, highlighting a retroactive salary increase, an increase to parental leave and protections for faculty.

"This is what People Power looks like," Gallo said. "This deal immensely improves working conditions for faculty and strengthens learning conditions for students."

In case anyone forgot, STRIKES WORK! After months of negotiations, our movement for a #betterCSU has paid off! Our members have won a Tentative Agreement with @calstate that includes raising the floor for our most vulnerable faculty, safer workplaces & expanded parental leave.#1u pic.twitter.com/q9VXHO0P6p — California Faculty Association (@CFA_United) January 23, 2024

CFA members will receive a retroactive 5% general salary increase dating back to July 1, 2023, and a 5% bump on July 1, 2024. The tentative deal also outlines an increase to the salary floor, bumping it up by $3,000. Faculty and staff will also receive 10 weeks of parental leave, compared to the previous six.

The agreement also outlines help for instructors:

Faculty members who interact with police will receive a union rep for those meetings.

Improved access to gender-inclusive bathrooms and lactation spaces and a pathway to monitor access issues.

Support for lecturer engagement in service work.

"I am extremely pleased and deeply appreciative that we have reached common ground with CFA that will end the strike immediately," said CSU Chancellor Mildred García. "The agreement enables the CSU to fairly compensate its valued, world-class faculty while protecting the university system's long-term financial sustainability.

When the talks stalled in early January, CSU officials offered all instructional faculty, librarians, counselors and coaches a general salary increase of 5%, effective Jan. 31, over three years. It also offered eight weeks of parental leave rather than 10.

The five-day walkout was originally supposed to last through Friday. Faculty is expected to return to work on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

CSU boasts the largest public university system in the U.S.